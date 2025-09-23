Students safe after school bus crash in Plano

(file photo) A school bus in Plano was involved in a minor crash on Sept. 23, 2025.

A school bus transporting four students was involved in a crash in Plano on Tuesday.

The Plano Police Department and the Little Rock-Fox Fire Department responded around 7 a.m. to the 1900 block of Pauline Place after reports of an accident. The school bus sideswiped a car, police said.

The officials checked the students for injuries and none sustained any injuries, according to a release by the Plano police.

The students were transported to their schools after a driver exchange was made, according to the release.