Edith Farnsworth House in Plano to host fall dinner, family festival

The Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site in Plano will host a Fall Festival from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct.12. Family-friendly, general admission applies. (Provided by Edith Farnsworth House)

The Edith Farnsworth House will welcome the public for a weekend of food, community and creativity with two fall events scheduled for Oct. 11–12.

The historic site will host its annual fundraiser, Roots & Reflections: A Fall Dinner, from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11. Guests will enjoy a farm-to-table meal prepared by The Traveling Chef of Sandwich, locally sourced beverages, fire pits and a silent auction. The evening also offers a rare chance to experience the modernist landmark at twilight. Proceeds will benefit preservation and interpretation efforts at the Farnsworth House.

On Oct. 12, the celebration continues with the Farnsworth Fall Festival from noon to 5 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature art activities, artisan and food vendors, and tours of the house and grounds.

“Spending a fall weekend at the Edith Farnsworth House is the perfect way to celebrate the season,” said Scott Mehaffey, executive director of the Farnsworth House. “Roots & Reflections and the Fall Festival highlight the many ways this site connects people to history, architecture and nature. By joining us, guests are directly contributing to the care and future of one of the world’s most significant modernist houses, right here in Illinois.”

Located along the Fox River near Plano, the Edith Farnsworth House is about an hour’s drive from Chicago. Visitors are encouraged to make a weekend of it by exploring the surrounding area’s cultural and natural attractions.

Event Details:

• Roots & Reflections Dinner: 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 11. Tickets required: edithfarnsworthhouse.org/rootsreflections/

• Farnsworth Fall Festival: noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct.12. Family-friendly, general admission applies: edithfarnsworthhouse.org/farnsworth-fall-festiva

More information is available at edithfarnsworthhouse.org