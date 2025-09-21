Yorkville Library hosting October specials including live music, ghostly art and horror writing

Jump into last year’s viral fall trend, Thrifted Ghost Art at the Yorkville Library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11. In this fun, creative activity, you add spooky ghosts and Halloween pumpkins to already existing landscape art. (AP photo)

Yorkville Public Library Adult Services Department will be planning special events with Halloween and October themes.

Live Music @ the Library: The Hix Bros. Ukulele Band

Monday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 pm

The Hix Bros Ukulele Band is coming back to the Yorkville Public Library. This wonderful music group started as a small club at a family-owned business, but over time has evolved into a talented and entertaining music ensemble that performs at fairs and festivals all over the Chicago area.

Thrifted Ghost Art

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Jump into last year’s viral fall trend, Thrifted Ghost Art. In this fun, creative activity, you add spooky ghosts and Halloween pumpkins to already existing landscape art. Before the class, haunt your favorite thrift store for the perfect painting to resurrect. Landscapes of forests, farms, barns, houses work well, but with imagination, almost anything will work. Participants will get to “spookify” their finds with ghostly beings and all things ghoulish. There will be selections to pick from if you can’t find something. Please remove your picture from its frame in advance.

Family Friendly Halloween Trivia

Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Form a team full of family or friends and compete against your neighbors to answer questions about Halloween movies, TV shows, music, and history. If your team knows the most spooky trivia, you might just win some fun prizes!

Beyond the Screen: A Wicked Conversation with Marissa Bode

Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom

Join us for this very special Zoom event with actress Marissa Bode, who made her feature film debut as Nessarose in Academy Award-winning blockbuster, Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu. Bode will explore her early inspirations and performances, leading up to her portrayal of Nessarose in Wicked. As the highly anticipated sequel approaches, we’ll reflect on what makes the story so meaningful to Bode and audiences around the world. Bode will also share personal stories and insights from her time on stage, the challenges and rewards of being part of an iconic production, and what the future holds for her career.

Writing Horror and Thrillers with W.W. Quell

Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Using the pen name, W.W. Quell, local author, Genevieve Quell is set to publish her first novels this fall. “Every Flower Has Its Secrets” and “And We All Must Play a Most Dangerous Game” will begin the Lungrove Family series. Quell began her writing journey working in the film and television industry, writing several screenplays and eventually working on TV shows like Empire and movies like Batwoman. Originally written as screenplays, these two novels will release in October as the start of an interconnected horror world centered around the Lungrove family. Quell will talk about her experiences in the entertainment industry, screenwriting, and her novels, as well as the process of turning something written for the screen into novel form.

100 Years Later: A Fox River Photo Canoe Trip

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

Join us at the library for a special presentation by local science teacher and Conservation Foundation member Scott Johnson, as he shares a remarkable story of family, history, and adventure. While cleaning out his grandfather’s house, Scott discovered a stack of old photographs labeled “Fox River 1912.” The images showed his grandfather—then a young man—on a canoe trip down the Fox River.

Inspired, Scott set out the very next summer to recreate that journey, retracing his grandfather’s path photo by photo. Come hear Scott’s story and experience both sets of pictures in this unique “Twice in Two Lifetimes” adventure—connecting past and present through water, memory, and family legacy.