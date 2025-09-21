Montgomery Road lane closures expected during water main construction

The Village of Montgomery is replacing ageing water infrastructure across town as part of its Lake Michigan water sourcing project. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

Traffic may be impacted by intermittent lane closures in Montgomery during the village’s ongoing water main replacement construction.

Construction crews have begun work along Montgomery Road, between Illinois Route 25 and Douglas Road.

The work is part of the village’s Infrastructure Replacement Plan. The main work is taking place in the right-of-way, not the road.

“Intermittent lane closures may occur during working hours to keep the crews and drivers safe,” the village said in a post.

As part of the Lake Michigan water sourcing project, the village is replacing aging water main infrastructure located throughout the village. The project’s costs are being shared by the partnering towns of Yorkville and Oswego.

In addition to work along Montgomery Road, the first phase of construction will continue along Sherman Road, Broadway Avenue, and Mill Street.

The projects are financed through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

You can learn more about the project by visiting, montgomeryil.org.