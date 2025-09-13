Service Master and Merry Maids moves back into Yorkville

Servicemaster Restore employee Paul Milewski climbs a ladder to evaluate damage that occurred after a fire started on the roof of the house in Crystal Lake in this file photo. The business is opening a new storefront in Yorkville.

After being gone for three decades, ServiceMaster of Kendall County and Merry Maids is bringing their main office back to Yorkville.

The cleaning services company was founded in 1929. Owner David Clark is moving the business into Yorkville’s Bridge Street Professional Center, at 720 N. Bridge St.

ServiceMaster Restore offers residential and commercial restoration services. They specialize in repairing damages from water, fire, smoke, weather, odor and mold, according to their website.

“(They) help businesses get back to work and homeowners restore their homes to pre-loss conditions,” the city’s economic development committee states in city documents. “Merry Maids provides custom residential cleaning services deigned to restore balance to clients’ lives by taking care of their homes.”

Both ServiceMaster and Merry Maids are operating from the same Bridge Street location after opening their doors to customers in August.

ServiceMaster provides residential and commercial services to over five million customers annually, according to the committee.

Clark also owns ServiceMaster locations in Kane and Will counties.

To learn more about their services, visit servicemasterrestore.com/servicemaster-of-kendall-county/.