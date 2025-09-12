Oswego East High School’s Performing Arts Center closed for emergency repairs

Oswego East High School’s Performing Arts Center is expected to be closed for the next couple of months for emergency repairs after a recent investigation revealed fireproofing problems and ceiling integrity issues. (Photo provided by Oswego School Dist. 308)

Oswego East High School’s Performing Arts Center is expected to be closed for the next couple of months for emergency repairs after a recent investigation revealed fireproofing problems and ceiling integrity issues.

District 308 chief financial officer and chief school business official Raphael Obafemi said repairs need to be made to maintain building safety and compliance with state fire code requirements.

“The school’s auditorium serves as a primary instructional space and is also designated as OEHS’s main storm shelter,” Obafemi and other district officials said in a memo to school board members.

At the Sept. 11 Oswego School Board meeting, board members approved a $494,621 contract with Performance Services to do the repairs. Performance Services submitted the lowest bid.

Obafemi is hoping the project will be finished by the end of November. The Oswego East Performing Arts Center is a 963-seat auditorium that opened in early 2005.

He said the repairs should last between 20 to 30 years. The work will include the following:

● Safe removal of failing intumescent coating from structural steel.

● Application of high-performance epoxy primer to encapsulate any remaining intumescent coating.

● Installation of new, code-compliant intumescent fireproofing to all applicable steel.

● Replacement of acoustical ceiling cloud systems.

● Installation of new LED light fixtures.

● Reinstallation of sensors, mechanical, and electrical equipment above the ceiling.