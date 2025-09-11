Oswego man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting several children

An Oswego man who was found guilty in February of sexually assaulting several children has been sentenced to life in prison.

Brian Hulsey, 52, had previously been found guility of six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse following a three-day bench trial.

Hulsey showed no emotion after being sentenced and made no statement to the court, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. Per Illinois law, Hulsey will remain in custody without the possibility of early release, the release said.

Charges against Hulsey were filed after an investigation began in August 2021, when three separate victims – all being family members of Hulsey – disclosed to law enforcement investigators that Hulsey had committed multiple sexual acts upon each of them starting as early as 2018 when one victim was just 7 years old, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said in the release.

Each victim was under the age of 13 when sexual assaults occurred to each of them, Weis said. Each victim also completed a victim sensitive interview at the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center

“These victims came forward and had to face the man that was supposed to protect them,” Weis said. “Instead, Hulsey committed unthinkable acts upon each of them. They will have to live with that trauma. The good news is that Hulsey will spend the rest of his life paying for the trauma that he caused each of them. Life in prison is exactly the sentence for this predator.”

Weis and Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Cusack prosecuted the case. Hulsey was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.