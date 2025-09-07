Newark volleyball second at Manteno tournament: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Volleyball

Newark

Newark (7-1) finished second at the Manteno Earlybird Tournament. The Norsemen in pool play beat Manteno 25-13, 25-15, Manteno 26-24, 25-23 and Grace Christian 25-23, 25-20. Newark lost to Sherrard 25-18, 25-22 in the championship match.

For the tournament Newark’s Rylie Carlson had 28 kills, 14 digs and three aces, Zoey Carlson 20 kills, five aces and five blocks, Taylor Jeffers 41 assists and 11 digs, Ella Bromeland 32 assists and 16 digs and Morgen Hergenhahn 22 digs.

Rylie and Zoey Carlson were both named to the all-tournament team.

Girls Flag Football

Yorkville 50, Joliet Central 6

Yorkville 21, Romeoville 12

The Foxes won twice at the SPC Jamboree at Plainfield East.

Boys Golf

Westmont 159, Plano 171 (Friday)

Brandon Ramos shot Plano’s low round of 40, Quentin Santoria a 41 and Camden Winkler and Aidan Grooms 45s for the Reapers at Cedardell.

Girls Golf

Oswego Co-op 172, Plainfield North 173 (Friday)

Alli Wiertel shot a 3-under 33 to lead Oswego Co-Op to its third dual meet win of the week. Giselle Resendez carded a 45 and Annabelle Williams and Mallory Paustenbach 47s.