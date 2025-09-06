Kendall County sheriff releases numbers on Labor day safe driving campaign

The traffic enforcement campaign of the Kendall County Sheriff's Office will run through the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Photo provided)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office charged one motorist with driving under the influence and issued two speeding tickets as part of its Labor Day impaired driving enforcement campaign.

The department also issued five citations for seat belt violations and one citation for improper lane use as part of the campaign.

“Through the Labor Day safety campaign, we helped to make our roads safer and spread the word about the risks of impaired driving,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “Every decision you make behind the wheel matters — this is not a game.”

The effort was part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.