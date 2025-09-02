Plano police searching for suspect after hit-and-run crash

The Plano Police Department is searching for the pictured suspect in a hit and run crash that occurred on Sept. 1 in Plano. (Photo Provided By The Plano Police Department)

The Plano Police Department is seeking help from the public locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Monday.

The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. at the Little Marketa parking lot in Plano, police said.

The police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a black Ford F-150 truck. The license plate includes the number, “28,” but the rest of the license plate was unreadable in photos of the incident, according to a post by the Plano Police Department.

The police posted photos of the alleged suspect and the suspect’s pickup truck online on Tuesday.

“If you recognize this person or vehicle, or have any information that may help identify them, please contact us,” the police said in the post. “All tips can remain anonymous.”

You can contact the Plano Police Department by calling 630-552-3122.