Learn about paying for college at Yorkville Library program

The College Planning Webinar will be held through the Yorkville Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Yorkville Public Library invites parents to participate in a college financial planning program.

The workshop will explore recent changes in financial aid that may impact how much parents will pay for college and how they can adjust to these shifts.

Staff will share actionable strategies to reduce costs and make informed decisions based on each college’s financial aid formula.

The goal is to leave with the tools to predict financial aid outcomes, avoid access debt and better navigate the world of higher education finance.

For more information and to sign up, click here on the library’s website.