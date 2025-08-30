Oswego Police Public Safety Corps to host annual car, truck show

The Oswego Police Public Safety Cadet Corps Unit #1833 will host its 8th annual car and truck show on Main Street in downtown Oswego from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Provided by Oswego Police Department)

The Oswego Police Public Safety Cadet Corps Unit #1833 will host its 8th annual car and truck show in September.

The show will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 on Main Street in downtown Oswego. All proceeds from the show and raffle will support activities and equipment for the Cadet Corps.

The Cadet Corps mentors young adults who aspire to become the next generation of law enforcement professionals. The Oswego Police Cadet Corps Unit #1833 is proud to host this community tradition, which supports its law enforcement exploring program.

This is the second year the show will take place in the downtown area. The event is open to all makes, models and years of vehicles. Pre-registration is $15 and available online at www.oswegoil.org/carshow.

Same-day registration will begin at 4 p.m. on site. Spectator admission is free.

Trophies will be awarded in several categories and the event will feature a Touch-a-Truck area with police vehicles, including a BearCat, along with food trucks, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

For more information, go to the Oswego Police Department’s website, www.oswegoil.org/government/police or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OswegoPolice, or contact Oswego police officer Sammi Rodriguez at 630-551-7300.