Plano man charged with 8 felony DUI counts after June crash seriously injuring four

A Plano resident was charged with eight felony counts of aggravated DUI and taken into custody by the Plano Police Department following a car crash in June resulting in four passengers being taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, including one needing to be flown by helicopter.

Joseph A. Scull, 39, of Plano, was orginally transported by the police to the Kendall County Jail on Aug. 15. His arrest followed an investigation by the Plano Police Department and the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to a news release by the Plano Police Department.

The Illinois Department of Corrections issued a warrant for Scull on Aug. 24. He will be remanded back into their custody in the near future, according to the release.

On June 6, the police responded to a head on collision at the 1200 block of Rock Road in Plano.

A police said an investigation determined Scull’s vehicle was traveling south on Little Rock Road approaching Vilmin Road at a high rate of speed.

Police said Scull’s vehicle then made an improper lane change into the northbound lane in an attempt to pass other vehicles.

Scull’s vehicle then was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle after failing to reduce speed while rounding the curve, police said.

All four occupants of the vehicle that Scull’s vehicle crashed into suffered serious injuries. police said. Scull also was taken to a local hospital.

At the hospital, Scull was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed, illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal transportation of open cannabis by a driver.

Scull was released on scene with a notice to appear in Kendall County County on July 7, according to the release.

Scull is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated battery to a police officer in Lee County, police said.

In 2019, Scull reportedly kicked out the window of a squad car, bit and spit at an officer after being pulled over for driving under the influence, according to reporting by Shaw Local News Network.

Scull was convicted of several felonies in Kendall County between 2003 and 2010, including dealing meth, DUI and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, knowingly damaging property, and the last, in 2010, for aggravated battery of an officer, for which he was sentenced to 7 years, according to reporting by Shaw Local News Network.