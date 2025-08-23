Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires new patrol deputy

Cody Fosdick (right) was sworn in as a new patrol deputy by Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Operations Division.

Cody Fosdick was sworn in on Thursday, Aug. 21 by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson. He will complete an internal office acclimation training phase and will then be paired with experienced field training officers for the field training phase.

Fosdick served in the United States Army for eight years and worked for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. He most recently worked for the Minooka Police Department for three years before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.