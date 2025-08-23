Kendall County Now

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires new patrol deputy

Cody Fosdick, right, was sworn in as a new patrol deputy by Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, left.

Cody Fosdick (right) was sworn in as a new patrol deputy by Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

By Eric Schelkopf

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Operations Division.

Cody Fosdick was sworn in on Thursday, Aug. 21 by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson. He will complete an internal office acclimation training phase and will then be paired with experienced field training officers for the field training phase.

Fosdick served in the United States Army for eight years and worked for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. He most recently worked for the Minooka Police Department for three years before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Kendall County Sheriff's OfficeKendall CountyLaw enforcementMinookaPolice DepartmentPolice
Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Sandwich. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.