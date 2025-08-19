Oswego museum to host local history trivia night Saturday

Where did Oswego’s name come from? That and other trivia questions will test the knowledge of both old and new community residents during “Oswegoland Trivia Night” starting at 7 p.m. this Saturday evening, Aug. 23, at the Fox Valley Winery, 59 Main Street in historic downtown Oswego. (Photo provided by Roger Matile)

Residents can put their knowledge of local history to the test this weekend at “Oswegoland Trivia Night,” hosted by the Oswego Museum.

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 23, at Fox Valley Winery, 59 Main St. in downtown Oswego. The trivia contest begins at 7 p.m. and runs for two hours. Participants will compete in teams while answering questions about Oswego’s history, people and places.

Registration is required and limited to those age 21 and over. The cost is $15 for Oswegoland Park District residents and $20 for nonresidents, and includes one glass of wine from Fox Valley Winery.

Organizers said the night is designed to be both educational and entertaining, offering a mix of competition and community storytelling.

To register, call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or visit the district’s website. For more information, call the Oswego Museum at 630-554-2999 or email jnoce@oswegolandpd.org.