Safety checklist for families to follow as students head back to school

It is all smiles for kids getting off the bus on the first day of school at Haskin Elementary in Sandwich on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2023. For younger students or those going to school for the first time, the Red Cross recommends teaching them their phone number and address, how to reach their parents at work. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

With students across the state head back to school, the American Red Cross is urging parents and guardians to review safety basics to help protect children on their way to and from the classroom.

For younger students or those going to school for the first time, the Red Cross recommends teaching them their phone number and address, how to reach their parents at work, how to contact another trusted adult and how to dial 911.

They should also know not to talk to strangers or accept rides from people they don’t know.

For students who walk to school:

Use sidewalks whenever possible. If none are available, walk facing traffic.

Stop and look left, right and left again before crossing.

Cross at corners, obey traffic signals and stay in crosswalks.

Never dart into the street or cross between parked cars.

For bus riders:

Arrive early and stand away from the curb.

Board only after the bus stops completely and the driver instructs them to get on — and only ride their assigned bus.

Stay in view of the driver and never walk behind the bus.

For students who bike to school:

Always wear a helmet.

Ride on the right side of the road, going in the same direction as traffic.

For children driven to school:

Always wear a seat belt.

Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly, typically for ages 8–12 and over 4 feet 9 inches tall, and ride in the back seat until at least age 13.

For teen drivers:

Wear seat belts.

Avoid cell phone use, texting, eating or drinking while driving.

Parents considering giving their child a cell phone are encouraged to download the free Red Cross First Aid and Emergency apps for first aid tips and real-time weather alerts.

For students joining sports teams, the Red Cross recommends wearing protective gear, warming up and cooling down, watching for others’ safety and knowing where the nearest first aid kit and AED are located.

For more safety resources, visit redcross.org or search for “American Red Cross” in app stores.