Two people injured in Oswego residential fire Sunday morning

Two people were injured in a residential fire early Sunday in the Southbury subdivision in Oswego that caused more than $600,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although severe storms were moving through the area at the time of the fire. The building has been deemed uninhabitable, and the damage is estimated at more than $600,000.

Two individuals were treated on the scene and released with minor injuries.

About 3:54 a.m., the Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 500 block of Litchfield Way for a reported residential structure fire, according to a news release from the district.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a rapidly spreading attic fire that already had begun extending into two adjacent homes, the release said.

Crews initiated an aggressive interior attack and additional companies were brought in to assist putting out the fire.

The Oswego Fire Protection District received assistance on the scene and district coverage from the Naperville, Troy, Sugar Grove, Aurora, Bristol-Kendall, Sandwich, and Plainfield fire departments.