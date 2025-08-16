Underwood to hold town hall meeting Monday at Oswego High School

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, speaks at a town hall at East Aurora School District 131 on Saturday, Aug.9, 2025. As part of her summer town hall series, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will hold a town hall meeting in the auditorium at Oswego High School Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

As part of her summer town hall series, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the auditorium at Oswego High School.

Oswego High School is located at 4250 State Route 71, Oswego. Underwood recently spoke at town hall meetings in Aurora and Joliet.

“We have held more than 60 town hall meetings since I came to Congress, and I look forward to our summer series every year,” Underwood said in a news release. “Listening to my constituents is one of the most important parts of my job, and understanding your top priorities helps me best represent you in Washington.”

Those who would like to attend the town hall meeting can go to her website, underwood.house.gov.