Underwood: Health insurance costs for Illinoisans expected to rise ‘in most if not every way’ by 2026

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, speaks to dozens of constituents gathered during a town hall at East Aurora School District 131 on Saturday, Aug.9, 2025, in Aurora. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Illinois residents could pay hundreds more for their marketplace health insurance plans in 2026, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, told dozens of constituents Saturday.

At a town hall in Aurora, Underwood said the increase would hike premiums for residents on marketplace plans by an average of $930 per year. The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Obamacare insurers could seek hikes of up to 27%.

The increase comes as Premium Tax Credits enacted under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are also set to expire at the end of the year.

“It’s a one-two punch that means the cost of your health care is going to go up in most, if not every way,” Underwood said. “And that’s just in Illinois. The data show that similar increases in premiums will be implemented from providers in states all over the country, from 8% to 24%.”

In January, Underwood introduced the Health Care Affordability Act, which would have extended the tax credit permanently.

“Because Republicans have refused to extend them [the tax credit], Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois announced just a couple days ago that they are increasing premiums by 27% next year,” she said.

Underwood addressed resident concerns on health care and the state of federal public health policy, among other topics, at East Aurora High School on Saturday. She’s expected to continue her traveling town halls throughout the month.

The Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, is projected to cut federal health care spending by $1 trillion over the next decade and lead to 10 million people becoming uninsured by 2034. Republican lawmakers have said the bill prioritizes border security and tax cuts on things like tips and overtime pay. But Democratic leaders have argued the cuts offer more benefits to wealthier Americans at the expense of slashed funds for needed services such as marketplace insurance and food assistance programs.

Budget cuts at the federal level have resulted in uncertainty for those on Medicare and Medicaid, as well as residents concerned about the direction of U.S health policy under the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Does HHS even exist?” Montgomery resident Michelle Trager asked Underwood. “Is it going to be something else under RFK?”

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Tuesday that HHS will cancel and pull funding for $500 million in vaccine development, including some used to help fight the flu and COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

Underwood, a licensed nurse, criticized Kennedy, who is not a physician and holds no medical degree or certification in the fields of medicine or public health.

“The number one source of misinformation in health care is HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy,” Underwood said. “To stop investing in the technology that allows us to protect hundreds of millions of Americans quickly in the event of an unanticipated threat like an emerging virus, the lack of understanding of what these jobs mean, and the complete disrespect for the American people, to me it’s just unconscionable. He is so beyond unqualified. I don’t have anything nice to say.”

Kennedy argued the cuts were to pivot research to “the development of safer, broader vaccine strategies,” The AP reported. But infectious disease experts say the mRNA technology used in vaccines is safe, and they credit its development during the first Trump administration with slowing the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Future pandemics, they warned, will be harder to stop without the help of mRNA.

Underwood spoke broadly about issues affecting constituents at the beginning of the town hall. She also referenced the news this week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a full reoccupation of the Gaza Strip.

“Let me be very very clear,” Underwood said. “This war has got to end. The people of Gaza need food. Every hostage needs to be returned, and we need to make real progress towards peace and stability and self determination for the Palestinian people.”

Naperville resident Emily Ferraro asked the congresswoman to condemn the actions of Israel in stronger terms.

“You briefly mentioned in your introduction Gaza and war, but failed to mention who is starving these people and systematically exterminating them,” Ferraro said. “I am asking you to condemn Israel and its genocide and starvation of the Palestinian people. If you’re not condemning Israel and its atrocities, it’s because you’re bought and paid for by them.”

Underwood replied that she has been calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War since November 2023.

“My position has not changed,” Underwood said. “What we see happening in terms of the mass starvation in Gaza is cruel and unacceptable, and the Israeli government has been completely unresponsive and obviously culpable.”

Underwood is in her fourth term as the representative for Illinois District 14, a seat up for election in November 2026. Underwood intends to seek reelection. The district includes portions of Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Putnam and Will counties.

Underwood is expected to host more town halls in August, including Oswego on Aug. 18, La Salle on Aug. 21, DeKalb on Aug. 23 and Granville on Aug. 25.

• The Associated Press contributed to this story.