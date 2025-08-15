Truck driver charged in 3-vehicle crash in Kendall County

A truck driver was charged with failing to yield following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plainfield and Schlapp roads Thursday afternoon.

Jose Mendez-Palomo, 62, of Cicero, was ticketed for failing to yield while turning left, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

A 21-year-old Aurora woman was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

There were no other injuries. At 3:33 p.m. Thursday, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a crash at the intersection. A gravel-hauling type truck traveling northwest on Plainfield Road was trying to make a left turn onto Schlapp Road, according to the release.

While making the left turn, the truck struck another vehicle traveling southeast on Plainfield Road, according to the release.

That vehicle then collided with a third vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign on Schlapp Road at the intersection, according to the release.