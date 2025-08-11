Pickup driver flown after crash with semi-truck on Route 71 in Kendall County

A pickup truck driver was flown in critical condition following a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Illinois Route 71 north of Newark in Kendall County.

The accident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 8 between Newark Road and Hughes Road south of the Yorkville-area.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Illinois State Police with a traffic crash investigation at the scene while Route 71 was temporarily shut down.

The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed the double yellow lines and began driving the wrong way down the road before striking the front end of the semi-truck, according to the Illinois State Police Troop 3.

The reason for the pickup truck driver crossing the double yellow lines is unknown at this point, according to state police.

The pickup truck also side-swiped the semi-truck before careening off the roadway into a ditch, according to state police.

During the crash investigation, authorities closed the roadway for near seven hours.

The investigation remains ongoing.