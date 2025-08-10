Buffalo Wild Wings GO takeout and delivery coming to Yorkville

A Buffalo Wild Wings GO is opening in Yorkville later this fall. Pictured, a current location in St. Charles. (Photo Provided by Buffalo Wild Wiings)

Buffalo Wild Wings GO, specializing in takeout and delivery, is opening a new location in Yorkville later this fall.

Also monikered “BDubs Go,” the new location is located at 12228 N. Bridge St. in the Yorkville Marketplace.

The site is currently occupied by La Michoacana Sweet Bliss, which is closing their location in August and reopening in a new location also in the Yorkville Marketplace.

Buffalo Wild Wings is a national sports-bar restaurant chain serving traditional party and game day menu items like buffalo wings, chicken tenders and burgers.

The BDubs Go concept was launched in 2020 to offer communities easier-to-access catering on the go. It offers ordering both online, in-person, and over-the-phone. Heated lockers for pickups help keep the food warm.

The new franchise site in Yorkville is owned by Nick Patel who also owns three other current BDubs Go locations.

Their full menu can be seen by visiting buffalowildwings.com/bww-go/.