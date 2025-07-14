Oswego woman receives 30-year prison sentence for 2023 murder of girlfriend

An Oswego woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2023 shooting death of her girlfriend after staging it to look like a suicide.

The sentence followed a recent plea agreement. Alexia Telles, 28, had been charged in the February 2023 murder of Annissa Ellen-Williams, 25.

Telles will have to serve all of her sentence, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said. She will serve three years of mandatory supervised release following the sentence.

An investigation was conducted by both the Oswego Police Department and the Illinois State Police which led to Telles being charged with first degree murder. Authorities believed that Telles and the victim had been in an argument while Ellen-Williams was driving.

The evidence recovered during the investigation, including forensic and digital, as well as statements made to police during the investigation by Telles, led investigators to conclude Telles had intentionally killed Ellen-Williams and tried to make it look like a suicide, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office.

“These cases can be difficult to prosecute because only two people know exactly what occurred that fateful night,” Weis said in a news release. “However, the investigative work done by law enforcement and the Coroner’s Office led to the successful prosecution of Telles for the murder of Ms. Ellen-Williams. This sentence ensures that justice is served, and the victim’s family does not have to endure the pain of a trial. Telles has accepted responsibility for the heartless act she committed against someone she professed to care so much for.”

The case was prosecuted by Weis and Criminal Chief Frank Gorup. Telles was represented by attorneys Josh Adams and Alana De Leon.