2 charged with DUI during Kendall County’s recent traffic enforcement campaign

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office arrested two motorists for driving under the influence as part of its Fourth of July traffic enforcement campaign reminding motorists to drive sober. (Photo provided)

The initiative was carried out by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois. As part of the campaign, the department also issued eight citations.

The campaign was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. These efforts are complemented by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which emphasizes the serious consequences of impaired driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.