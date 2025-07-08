Kendall County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on speeders in July campaign

As summer travelers hit the roadways in larger numbers, authorities are cracking down on speeders with increased patrols across Kendall County.

From July 8 through July 31, a speed limit enforcement campaign is targeting reckless driving and other traffic violations.

Drivers should be ready for a heightened number of police cars monitoring drivers and a stricter enforcement of traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

To increase safety, the sheriff’s office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies.

The campaign is part of a state-wide initiative to reduce speeding and increase safety for roadway travelers.

“In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in careless and reckless driving,” Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a release by the office. “No matter how skilled you think you are behind the wheel, speeding is dangerous. Speed limits are not suggestions, they’re the law.”

The campaign is part of the “Speeding Catches Up With You” program funded by federal highway safety grants administered by IDOT. The ultimate goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of traffic fatalities.