Oswego teammates Kiyah Chavez, left, and Jaelynn Anthony hug after taking a win over Yorkville in June 2025, during the sectional semifinal game held at Oswego High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Here is the 2025 Record Newspapers All-Area softball team.

Oswego junior Jaelynn Anthony

Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego, junior, pitcher: Purdue recruit and Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A First Team All-State selection led Oswego to Class 4A state title in 38-2 season as dynamic two-way threat. Anthony posted a 22-1 record with a 1.55 ERA and 194 strikeouts over 139⅔ innings. At the plate Anthony hit .483 with 57 hits, 13, homers, 16 doubles and 57 RBIs. Came a strike away from no-hitting Marist in supersectional one-hitter.

Newark freshman Rylie Carlson (Brian Hoxsey)

Rylie Carlson, Newark, freshman, center fielder/utility: Versatile athlete who could play multiple positions was solid defender in center field and the lefty hitter was a beast in the batter’s box. Carlson batted .560 and only struck out five times all season.

Oswego senior Kiyah Chavez

Kiyah Chavez, Oswego, senior, catcher: Iowa recruit and Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A First Team All-State selection led Oswego to Class 4A state title. Chavez hit .516 with program-record 65 hits, 60 RBIs and 19 doubles as well as 12 home runs.

Plano senior Lindsey Cocks

Lindsey Cocks, Plano, senior, shortstop: Three-time All-State pick and Judson commit set Plano records for career batting average, hits, stolen bases and doubles, and tied the program record for single-season batting average. Cocks this season played shortstop, third base, second base and left field. She batted .543 with 49 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, six homers, 26 RBIs and 43 runs scored. Four-time all-conference selection.

Sandwich junior Kayden Corneils

Kayden Corneils, Sandwich, junior, catcher: All-conference pick in Kishwaukee River earned Sandwich’s Offensive MVP award. Leadoff hitter batted .573 with 47 hits, eight doubles, nine triples, two homers and eight RBIs.

Yorkville junior Callie Ferko

Callie Ferko, Yorkville, junior, infielder: Ferko batted .354 with 40 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, two homers, 34 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

Oswego freshman Adalynn Fugitt

Adalynn Fugitt, Oswego, freshman, second baseman/shortstop: Speedy leadoff hitter batted .469 with program record 52 runs scored and 18 stolen bases for Class 4A state champions.

Oswego senior Aubriella Garza

Aubriella Garza, Oswego, senior, third baseman/pitcher: Northern Illinois commit and Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A Second Team All-State pick led Oswego to Class 4A state title. Garza batted .444 with 55 hits, program record 14 homers, 14 doubles, 40 runs scored and 54 RBIs. In the circle had 13 wins, a 1.31 ERA and 86 strikeouts over 75 innings pitched. Four-year starter holds program record for career hits, home runs, doubles and RBIs.

Yorkville junior Kayla Kersting

Kayla Kersting, Yorkville, junior, catcher: Iowa recruit and Class 4A First Team All-State pick for regional champion Foxes. Kersting batted .586 with 58 hits, seven doubles, 12 triples, 10 homers, 38 RBIs and 50 runs scored.

Oswego senior Rikka Ludvigson

Rikka Ludvigson, Oswego, senior, first baseman: Third Team All-State pick, who will play collegiately at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, helped lead Oswego to Class 4A state title. Ludvigson hit .355 with 43 hits, five homers, seven doubles and 33 RBIs, and fielded at a .978 clip.

Oswego East junior Katie Maday

Katie Maday, Oswego East, junior, infielder: Third Team All-State pick batted .416 with 42 hits, two doubles, three triples, 27 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Sandwich senior Brooklyn Marks

Brooklyn Marks, Sandwich, senior, pitcher/shortstop: All-conference pick and Sandwich team MVP will play collegiately at Waubonsee Community College. Marks posted a 6-5 record with a 2.4 ERA and 123 strikeouts over 73.2 innings. At the plate batted .348 with a .400 on-base percentage and three doubles, five triples, five homers and 17 RBIs.

Oswego East sophomore Danielle Stone

Danielle Stone, Oswego East, sophomore, second baseman: Third Team All-State pick batted .477 with 51 hits, 14 doubles, four homers, 46 RBIs and 29 runs scored.

Newark senior Dottie Wood (Brian Hoxsey)

Dottie Wood, Newark, senior, pitcher/first base: Led Newark to regional championship with two shutouts. Wood struck out 123 batters over 141 innings, and hit .373 at the plate. Will play collegiately at William Penn University.

Honorable Mention

Grace Allgood, Yorkville Christian, senior, pitcher/shortstop; Aubrey Cyr, Sandwich, senior, pitcher; Ellie Fox, Yorkville, senior, pitcher; Kennedy Gengler, Oswego, senior, shortstop; Bridget Hooper, Yorkville Christian, junior, catcher/pitcher/first base; Adelaide Johnson, Newark, sophomore, outfielder; Olivia Owles, Oswego East, junior, outfielder; Ryenne Sinta, Oswego East, senior, catcher; Sabrina Zamora, Oswego, senior, designated player.