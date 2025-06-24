Plano police assist Homeland Security in criminal investigation

The Plano Police Department assisted a Homeland Security Investigations team on Tuesday in the 300 block of Alyssa Street in Plano in Kendall County.

The investigation was “not related to any immigration violations,” a Plano Police Department post stated. “There is no active threat to the community at this time.”

When reached for comment, Plano Police Deputy Chief Gene Morton said the area is safe to travel and the Homeland Security team is completely out of the area

“It was Homeland Security’s operation, not ours, and it was related to a criminal offense,” Morton said. “We just assisted them on it.”

Morton said more information will be released to the public in a few days after HSI allows the release.