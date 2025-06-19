Here is the 2025 Record Newspapers All-Area soccer team

Oswego’s Aubrey Eirich (5) reacts after scoring a goal off of a header against Oswego East during a soccer match at Oswego High School in April, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the 2025 Record Newspapers All-Area girls soccer team.

Oswego senior Grace Braun

Grace Braun, Oswego, senior, midfielder: All-conference and honorable mention all-sectional pick for Southwest Prairie Conference champions recorded seven goals and eight assists.

Oswego freshman Mane Brolley

Mane Brolley, Oswego, freshman, midfielder: All-conference pick for Southwest Prairie Conference champions scored nine goals with seven assists.

Oswego East junior McKenzie Coleman

McKenzie Coleman, Oswego East, junior, forward: All-conference and honorable mention all-sectional pick scored 12 goals and recorded one assist.

Oswego senior Aubrey Eirich

Aubrey Eirich, Oswego, senior, midfielder: All-conference pick for Southwest Prairie Conference champions scored eight goals with 10 assists.

Plano's Lamiya House

Lamiya House, Plano, junior, defender: All-conference pick in the Kishwaukee River Conference not only commanded Plano’s defense at center back but contributed offensively with three goals.

“She’s anchored the backline with confidence and composure, consistently shutting down some of the KRC’s top forwards,” Plano coach Justine Houchins said. “She has revolutionized our defense.”

Lindsay Ingemunson

Lindsay Ingemunson, Yorkville, sophomore: All-conference and all-sectional pick had breakout season in first year playing high school soccer. Scored four goals and assisted a fifth in a game against Joliet Central and had two-goal games against Rockford East and East Aurora.

Oswego junior Peyton Johnson

Peyton Johnson, Oswego, junior, defender: All-conference and all-selectional pick recorded four goals and six assists for Southwest Prairie Conference champions. Committed to play at Division I Lindenwood University.

Oswego East sophomore Rachel Kangas

Rachel Kangas, Oswego East, sophomore, midfielder: All-conference pick recorded five goals and three assists.

Oswego senior Natasha Lopez

Natasha Lopez, Oswego, senior, midfielder: All-conference pick for Southwest Prairie Conference champions recorded six goals and 10 assists.

Oswego East junior Catie Sloan

Catie Sloan, Oswego East, junior, midfielder: All-conference and all-sectional pick scored 11 goals and recorded six assists.

Oswego sophomore Jordyn Washington

Jordyn Washington, Oswego, junior, forward: Southwest Prairie Conference MVP led Panthers to conference championship and regional final. Washington, committed to play at Division I Alabama A&M, scored 28 goals with six assists.

Honorable mention

Isabella Prchal, Plano, senior, forward; Taylor Riederer, Plano, junior, forward/midfielder; Azaleah Salgado, Plano, freshman, midfielder.