Oswego East High School student saves fellow student from drowning

Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin, right, presents Oswego East High School student Mason Trayser, left, with the Oswego Police Department’s Outstanding Citizen Award during the June 10 Oswego Village Board meeting. Trayser received the award for saving a fellow student from drowning in the school's swimming pool. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego East High School student Mason Trayser knew exactly what he needed to do after seeing a fellow student drowning in the school’s pool in April.

He dove into the water to rescue him. For his efforts, Trayser was awarded the Oswego Police Department’s Outstanding Citizen Award during the June 10 Oswego Village Board meeting.

Trayser was the inaugural recipient of the award. He was nominated for the award by Oswego police officer Joe Cisneros, who serves as Oswego East High School school resource officer.

“Mason’s heroic actions were critical to saving the life of a OEHS student,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in reading Cisneros’ nomination letter. “A fellow student was observed at the bottom of the pool and was drowning. Mason demonstrated remarkable composure and presence of mind and he and his classmates alerted staff. The student was 12 feet under water and not moving. Mason dove under water, grabbed the student by the wrist and brought the student to the surface. Mason’s courage and selflessness in a moment of crisis reflect the highest values of our School District 308 community and the Oswego Police Department.”

Bastin said that Trayser’s actions were truly heroic.

“We expect these actions out of our police department and firefighters and paramedics, but for one citizen to take that action to save the life of another, especially at such a young age, is truly remarkable,” he said.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman echoed those comments.

“You saved a life,” Kauffman said in addressing Trayser. “Somebody is here, living and breathing, and they have a future because of you. You should be proud, your parents should be so proud and this community should be so proud. Thank you for everything that you do.”

Trayser was honored by the Oswego Fire Protection District last month.