Former Danelli’s restaurant in Oswego under contract

Although the space that formerly housed Danelli’s restaurant in Oswego remains vacant, plans are moving forward to rezone the property from manufacturing use to business use. The longtime restaurant at 228 E. Washington closed in December after owners John and Chris Daniels announced they were retiring. (Eric Schelkopf)

A new restaurant could open in the coming months in the building that housed longtime Oswego restaurant Danelli’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, which closed in December after the owners retired.

The property and building at 228 E. Washington St. is under contract by an individual who wants to purchase the property and lease it to a new restaurant user, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said in an email.

“To my knowledge, they do not have a tenant identified yet but they have a few users in mind and are working with a broker to line up a tenant prior to or shortly after closing,” he said. “A closing date has not been scheduled yet, but it’s looking like it may be sometime in July.”

The restaurant closed its doors on Dec. 29 following the retirement of owners John and Chris Daniels. Danelli’s had been in business for more than 40 years.

Village President Ryan Kauffman was among those who had expressed sadness about the closing of Danelli’s. Kauffman said he had been a regular customer at Danelli’s.

“I will miss my favorite sandwich of all time, the parmesan chicken sandwich,” he said.

Kauffman said Danelli’s was more than just a restaurant.

“They have been a cherished part of our community for so many years,” he said. “Danelli’s wasn’t just a place to grab a meal; it was a gathering spot where friendships were formed, celebrations were held and countless memories were made. While it’s difficult to see this chapter close, the legacy of Danelli’s will live on in the stories we share and the fond memories we carry with us.”