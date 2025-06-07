Oswego Police investigating burglary at liquor store early Friday morning

Oswego Police are searching for the suspects who robbed George’s Liquor and Wine on Douglas Road early Friday morning.

At approximately 5:47 a.m., Oswego Police were dispatched to 1154 Douglas Road for a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, police found a front door smashed open, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Oswego Police learned that four men were observed leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of merchandise, the release said. All four were wearing masks and were seen getting into a gray Hyundai sedan that headed northbound on Douglas Road, the release said.

Oswego Police immediately conducted an area search, but were not able to locate the suspects. The incident is still under investigation.

Those who may have information on the incident are urged to call Oswego Police at 630-551-7300. Anonymous reports can be made to Kendall Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999, where tips leading to arrests can receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.