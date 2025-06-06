Montgomery man charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

A Montgomery man has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material following an investigation by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Zomparelli, 43, of Montgomery, has been charged with seven felony counts of child pornography, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the charges are felonies for reproduction of child pornography and the other four are felonies for possession of child pornography, the release said.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office on May 20 initiated an investigation for possession of child pornography. On June 4, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Montgomery as part of the investigation, according to the release.

A large amount of digital evidence was recovered during the search warrant which was analyzed by members of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau, the release said. Following the investigation, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges against Zomparelli.

He remains in custody awaiting a pre-trial conditions hearing.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Kendall County Special Response Team and the Oswego Police Department assisted the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.