Cultivating artists: Montgomery students awarded for Arbor Day environmental artworks

The Village of Montgomery Beautification Committee challenged local students to think broadly, capturing “environmental awareness” through art in an Arbor Day Poster Contest. The winners were honored at Village Hall. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

To ensure the younger generation doesn’t lose the forest for the trees, the Village of Montgomery Beautification Committee challenged local students to think broadly, capturing “environmental awareness” through art.

The 2025 Arbor Day Poster Contest is designed to help young students develop an appreciation for nature, while contextualizing society’s harmony with the environment.

This year’s theme was “Trees Plant a Cooler Future.”

The award-winners were honored during the Village Board meeting on May 12 at Village Hall, according to a news release from the village.

The village also hosted a special Arbor Day planting event, with members of the community helping plant a common pawpaw tree in the village’s arboretum.

Receiving certificates of recognition along with special prizes for their artistic displays, the budding artists stood in applause surrounded by family members and the village’s representatives.

All the winners attend Lakewood Creek Elementary.

First place was awarded to Fourth Grader Amanda L., for her artwork, “Trees are Our Future Forever, Our Oxygen and Life.”

Second place went to Fourth Grader Eva., for her poster, “In the Future.”

Third place was awarded to Emeline C, for “Where Are the Trees?”

For more information on the Arbor Day Poster contest, visit montgomeryil.org/761/Arbor-Day or email epfaff@montgomeryil.org.