Yorkville High School celebrated for its computer science, engineering, and biomedical programs

Yorkville High School received honors for its computer science, engineering, and biomedical programs. Pictured, Yorkville High School Engineering teacher, John Alaniz, helps students prepare for a class project. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville School District 115)

Yorkville High School is being honored for its computer science, engineering, and biomedical programs for its students.

The school received recognition for having more than a quarter of its students enrolled in Project Lead The Way pathway courses. The nonprofit organization promotes student access, engagement, and achievement in their programs, according to a release from the Yorkville School District 115.

The organization bestowed the “Distinguished High School Honor” to Yorkville High School, one of only 20 schools in the state to receive the recognition. Yorkville High School has now received the distinction six times.

The distinction also commends the school’s commitment to increasing diverse student representation with regards to race, ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic status.

“A special thank you goes to YHS teachers John Alaniz, Brian Erjavec, Kirsten Marczewski, Cara Cummings, and Jackie Kinsella for creating a great learning experience for the students,” the district said in the release.

For more information about the course offerings and the school’s Project Lead The Way Engineering program, contact Scott Roseberg, applied mathematics division chair, at sroseberg@y115.org.

To learn more about the school’s biomedical science program, contact Julie Renda, applied science division chair, at jrenda@y115.org.