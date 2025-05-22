Aubriella Garza’s record-tying walk-off homer caps Oswego’s win over Oswego East in home finale

OSWEGO – Aubriella Garza insists that she does not track her stats, or records.

Her hiccup in the pitching circle that extended Wednesday’s game a half-inning and gave the Oswego senior and NIU recruit one more at bat? No, not intentional.

It did provide a rather poetic conclusion.

When Garza drilled a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth of a 13-2 win over Oswego East, it was her 13th of the season – matching teammate Jaelynn Anthony’s single-season record.

Not a bad final home regular season at-bat for Garza, a four-year varsity starter who also holds the Oswego program records for career homers, hits, RBIs and doubles.

“It’s fitting for the type of hitter Aubriella is,” Oswego co-coach Annie Scaramuzzi said. “She is a superstar at the plate, she’s been such a pivotal part of our program for the last four years. We’re all hoping we’re going to have a couple more home games for sectionals but it’s definitely a fitting ending for her.”

Anthony added a three-run homer, doubled and drove in four runs and Sabrina Zamora homered, had three hits and drove in three for Oswego (31-1, 15-1). Garza struck out seven and took a shutout into the fifth.

Oswego is the No. 1 seed and sectional host for the playoffs that start next week, so the Panthers could get two more home games. The game Wednesday, their home finale, was supposed to be on a side field with lights for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Oswego’s seniors had other ideas.

“We were like ‘No, we want this field,’” Garza said. “We took a vote. Having 10 seniors out of 18 really helped with that. It was unanimous.”

Garza said she didn’t know she was a homer away from the record. She didn’t deny how special it was to get it in her final regular season at-bat on her home field.

“It meant a lot,” Garza said. “Throughout the past few years, being a part of this program, and being able to be a part of these amazing facilities and coach gets all this new stuff. It’s amazing to see what the field was to where it is now.”

Oswego senior Sabrina Zamora

Two days after clinching the Southwest Prairie Conference title with a 10-0 win at Minooka, Oswego gave a sampling of why it’s an offense that scored 400 runs in 32 games.

Oswego sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run first, with five straight hits from Kiyah Chavez, Garza, Anthony, Rikka Ludvigson and Zamora.

And then it brought the thunder later, back-to-back homers from Anthony and Zamora in the fourth and Garza’s game-ending blast.

“We’re good with the small ball, good with the long ball, pretty good with anything,” Garza said.

Good with the long ball, indeed, 49 home runs as a team. And not just with its usual thumpers. Zamora, a Waubonsie Community College commit, slugged her first homer of the season Wednesday, a no-doubter to center.

“It was fun, it felt good off the bat. I was so excited,” Zamora said. “With hitting, I feel like it’s fun for me. I’m just ready to go. I understand other people need their opportunities. I know how it is.”

Zamora is not an every day player for Oswego, but could be for most teams. With her three hits Wednesday, Zamora is batting .432 on the season with 17 RBIs, in 19 games.

“We as coaches look at our stats sometimes and we’re like ‘Holy cow,’” Scaramuzzi said. “It’s crazy how our 7-9 batters are hitting over .400, even the kids that don’t get to play all the time. That speaks volumes to this program that we have the depth.

“Sabrina has been great. She has battled so hard for her spot. Every time she in the lineup she produces.”

Olivia Owles had three hits for Oswego East (18-14, 10-6).

The Wolves, who could play Oswego again in a regional final at Oswego East on May 30, put the leadoff runner on in all five innings but didn’t cash in until the fifth.

Oswego East coach Sarah Davies knows that will have to change in a potential rematch.

“We knew they were going to hit today, but we had to hit. That’s what we didn’t accomplish,” Davies said. “We were overthinking things. Our pitch selection needs to improve if we see them again.”