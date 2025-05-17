Sushi restaurant, HomeGoods among new businesses set to open in Oswego in the coming months

NoriSushi & Grill is going into the space at 2756 Route 34 that formerly housed Code Ninjas. It is located in the Gerry Centennial Plaza. NoriSushi & Grill is a casual Japanese restaurant specializing in sushi and hibachi fare as well as ramen. It has locations in Aurora, Wheaton and Wisconsin. (Eric Schelkopf)

A new sushi restaurant is among the new businesses expected to open along Route 34 in Oswego by the end of the year.

Nori Sushi & Grill is going into the space at 2756 Route 34 that formerly housed Code Ninjas. It is located in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.

Nori Sushi & Grill is a casual Japanese restaurant specializing in sushi and hibachi fare as well as ramen. It has locations in Aurora, Wheaton and Wisconsin.

HomeGoods has submitted plans for the enclosure and buildout of the former Lowe’s garden center for a store next to Hobby Lobby, which is located at 2402 Route 34 in the Prairie Market shopping center. The project is tentatively set to start this summer.

Hobby Lobby and Burlington now occupy the building that formerly housed Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Skechers is set to open a shoe store later this year in a 13,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Petco store at 3066 Route 34 in the Oswego Commons shopping center.

Candy Cloud also is set to open later this year. It will provide plenty of beverage offerings in its store, which will be located next to the recently opened BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

“They do a lot of kind of unique drinks,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said.

That includes such shake flavors as cookie butter shake along with a variety of frappes, teas and specialty drinks.

Candy Cloud recently opened a store in DeKalb.

In addition to those projects, work is set to start this year on a 12,500-square-foot grocery store, which will be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station.

At the Feb. 18 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. (Rendering provided by the village of Oswego)

At the Feb. 18 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved the plans. Benderson Development Company, LLC. wants to build a grocery store along with another building that would contain a restaurant/retail on five acres at the southwest corner of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive.