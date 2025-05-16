Four Yorkville aldermen pledge oath of office, promise to serve the people

After repeating the oath of office, read aloud by his son, adlerman Matt Marek embraces Mayor John Purcell. In homage to the mayor's predilection for tropical apparel, Marek wore a Hawaiian shirt with photos of the mayor's face spotted across. (Joey Weslo)

With their right hands raised, four aldermen pledged the oath of office promising to uphold their commitment of service for the people of Yorkville. The swearing-in ceremony included three returning aldermen and the welcoming of one new face to city council.

In the April 2025 Consolidated Election, four city council seats were up for grabs. Three of the seats featured incumbents, while the fourth was a race to replace the retiring alderman Seaver Tarulis, who is taking a seat on the planning and zoning commission.

None of the incumbents faced contested elections. Those returning to office include, Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch, Ward 2 Alderman Arden “Joe” Plocher, and Ward 3 Alderman Matt Marek.

In Ward 4, two candidates filed to run, Lowell “Rusty” Hyett and Sammy Hall. After Hall was tossed from the ballot by an electoral board, consisting of Mayor John Purcell, alderman Chris Funkhouser, and City Clerk Jori Behland, for being judged as having insufficient nominating signatures from his ward, Hyett was the last candidate standing and was able to run unopposed.

The city council is made up of eight alderman representing four wards, with two aldermen from each ward serving in rotating terms. Each election one of the two seats in each ward is up to the voters.

Families gathered to take photos at city hall with the alderman as they took their oaths of office and were seated on the council.

Koch pledged to uphold the duty of his office while he repeated the oath his son read aloud.

Hyett proudly took his new seat on the council after repeating the oath presented to him by his daughter.

Adorning a Hawaiian shirt adorned with photos of the mayor, who frequently graces the chamber wearing tropical apparel, Marek repeated the oath of office after having it read aloud by his kids.

The upcoming session for city council features several large development projects for the town, including overseeing the $100 million Lake Michigan water project, the continuation of rezoning 3,000 acres for data center warehouses, the arrival of the town’s first Costco, and the construction of a new $30 million public works and parks facility.