Montgomery student charged with bringing BB gun to elementary school

An elementary student in Montgomery was charged after bringing a BB gun to school. (Shaw Local News Network)

An Montgomery elementary school student has been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon after police say they allegedly brought a BB gun to school and showed it off to several classmates, according to a news release from Montgomery Police.

The Montgomery Police Department responded on May 6 to Lakewood Creed Elementary School and the BB gun was recovered without incident, according to the news release.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office filed juvenile charges against the student. The student was released back to their family and the case has been referred to the juvenile court system, according to the release.

“The safety of our students and school staff is our highest priority,” Montgomery Police chief Phil Smith said in the release. “We commend the school staff and administrators for their immediate response and cooperation.”

Weapons of any kind, including BB guns, are strictly prohibited from school grounds.

The police department and the school district urged all parents to have conversations with their children about what is appropriate to bring to school and to report to authorities whenever they come across something concerning.