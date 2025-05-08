Thank You Teacher Letters 2025: Kendall County

Oswego High School - Shaunise Thomas: Ms. Shaunie, thank you for being an incredible aunt, teacher, and mentor. Your dedication, leadership, and genuine care have made a huge impact on all of us, especially in the Black Student Association. You uplift and inspire us daily, creating a space where we feel valued and empowered. We’re so grateful for your constant support and the positive energy you bring. You truly make a difference in everything you do. Sherod Strickland

Mr. Bloobaum - West Aurora Senior High School: I would like to Thank one of my favorite teachers for teaching me how to type/ and use all kinds of business machines back in High School. (1964 to 1966) By teaching me w/ his kindness and wisdom, I had a lifetime career in the office most of my life. He has long passed and I am now retired as of 8 years ago, however I can not thank him enough for teaching me the skills that I was able to use for over 40 years. Teachers today could take a page out of his book... I can never repay him for my lifelong office career. This would be a nice tribute to an awesome teacher if I we were to win this contest. Thank you Sir... I pray Heaven is as awesome as you were here on earth :). Cherie Mauer. Cherie Mauer

You go above and beyond to make sure your students get the most out of your class! Thank you for all your help the past 2 years! Gavin Lorentzen

Katie Westvig - Sheridan Grade School: Mrs. Westvig is one of the kindness teachers, she is patient, loving, and has the best personality. Kids who are no longer in her class still continue to visit her. We love her so much, she is the reason the kids love to go to school! Sawyer Johnson

Brittany Robinson, Grace Holistic Center for Education: Thank you for being such an amazing teacher. We appreciate you helping to grow the students confidence while educating them and we can always count on you keeping it super fun and interesting!! Thank you for your patients and support helping Nora work and learn and feel confident. We love you!! Nora Kourlesis-Hotopp

Christine Savage, Yorkville Early Childhood Center: We are deeply grateful to the amazing educators who have profoundly impacted our daughter Aliviah’s life this year. Special thanks to Miss Savage for transforming Aliviah from a shy student into a confident young girl who now engages in full conversations. Her nurturing approach and unwavering support have been instrumental. We also thank Miss Megan, the teacher aide, and Miss Peggy Anderson, Aliviah’s other teacher, for their collaborative efforts in creating a supportive environment. Their dedication has been invaluable in helping Aliviah use her words effectively. We couldn’t be more thankful for the positive impact you’ve had on her life. Rylynn Needham

Mrs. Jennifer Hekr and Carol Baumgardt, Circle Center Grade School: We are incredibly grateful to Mrs. Hekr for her unwavering dedication and patience with our daughter, Rylynn, throughout this challenging year. Your perseverance and support have been invaluable. A special thank you to Mrs. Baumgardt for her commitment to Rylynn’s IEP and for consistently keeping us informed. Your hard work and dedication have made a significant difference in Rylynn’s progress. We deeply appreciate both of you for your exceptional efforts and the positive impact you’ve had on Rylynn’s educational journey. Thank you for your passion and commitment. Rylynn Needham

Mrs. Kaitlin Langan, P.H Miller Elementary school: Thank you for everything you have done this year! Your patience is inspiring and you are so incredibly sweet! You are truly one of the great ones and I am so grateful for you! Samantha Pehlke

Susan Webb, Plano High School: Thank you for supporting us in everything we do no matter what. It means a lot. Sarah Smith

Jennifer Scarborough: Thank you for being an awesome teacher that cares so much about her students & what you teach them!!!! And the extra time and effort you provide for them to learn..... U are the best. Cheyanne Burnham

Zachary Horn, Oswego High School: As someone who wasn’t always big on science, you made it super enjoyable to learn about. Your curriculum made both classes make the most sense to me, and I always looked forward to your class. I was such a brat in high school, and I really appreciate how you tolerated it and even encouraged my big personality. I enjoyed taking notes in your class, I enjoyed the labs, and, of course, I enjoyed the discussions. You kept us in check while also making learning fun, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from you. Thanks!! Victoria Trevino