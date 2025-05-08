New Oswego Village Board trustees take their seats

Kendall County Presiding Judge Stephen Krentz, right, administers the oath of office to new Oswego Village Trustee Jennifer Hughes, left, prior to the May 6 Oswego Village Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Three new village trustees took their seats on the Oswego Village Board at the May 6 Village Board meeting.

In addition, one trustee returned to the board following the results of the April 1 consolidated election.

Rachelle Koenig and James Cooper won election to the board along with Jennifer Hughes, who had been the village’s public works director. In addition, incumbent trustee Karen Novy, who was appointed to the Oswego Village Board in July 2023, also won election to the board.

New Oswego Village Trustee James Cooper speaks to those gathered at a reception and swearing-in ceremony prior to the May 6 Village Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

“I appreciate this community for electing me and giving me the opportunity to give back,” Cooper said after being sworn in by Kendall County Judge Stephen Krentz. “I’ll do the best I can.”

As the longtime public works director and village engineer for Oswego, Hughes has attended many village board meetings over the years.

“I’ve gotten to see up close what it takes to be a trustee,” Hughes said. “And I know it’s not easy. I know there’s immense responsibility for the lives of our residents. And I take that to heart. I’m here to support our residents and give it the best I can.”

Novy said she looks forward to continuing her work as an Oswego village trustee.

Oswego Village Trustee Karen Novy speaks to those gathered at a reception and swearing-in ceremony prior to the May 6 Village Board meeting, including Village President Ryan Kauffman, right. (Eric Schelkopf)

“I especially want to thank our village staff for their tireless efforts,” she said. “You are the backbone of Oswego. You keep us on budget, ensure our safety and make sure our village runs smoothly every day. Your hard work does not go unnoticed.”

Koenig also complimented the work of the village staff along with thanking those who supported her campaign.

New Oswego Village Trustee Rachelle Koenig speaks to those gathered at a reception and swearing-in ceremony prior to the May 6 Village Board meeting, including Village President Ryan Kauffman, right. (Eric Schelkopf)

“I want to tell the residents of Oswego that I have open ears and open doors,” Koenig said. “I want to hear what you have to say and promise to represent you as best as I possibly can.”