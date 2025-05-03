Plano OKs $92K for next step in downtown revitalization construction

(File photo) City officials are investing in a downtown revitalization program in Plano. The project involves installing aesthetic streetscape elements, improving sidewalk and roadways, and installing a bike path connecting to Plano Middle School. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plano is paving head on its next step forward on its downtown Main Street revitalization program.

To increase the number of visitors attending the downtown shops and restaurants, and to upgrade the downtown’s sense of community, the city is rehabilitating the area stretching along Main Street from Ben Street to Hale Street.

“To redevelop Main Street, Plano must build on the existing sense of place and identity. Plano must address the critical issues such as pedestrian circulation, parking, development of public spaces, roadways and streetscape to create a livable and appealing downtown and reinvigorate Main Street,” city documents state.

Before construction on the above-ground work can begin, like replacing the curbs and gutters to make the walkways more user-friendly, extensive underground work must be completed.

The first step is replacing the downtown’s ancient water mains and sewer lines.

The city council approved an engineering contract with HR Green, Inc. at their April 28 meeting for $35,470 to oversee the water main and sewer improvements.

The water mains in the downtown that were installed over half a century ago need to be completely replaced. The 75-year old sewer lines also need to be completely reconstructed due to their state of disrepair.

To fund the contract, the city intends to apply for a Public Water Supply Loan through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Once the work is completed, the city can move on to resurfacing Main Street.

The city is also upgrading the pedestrian walkways to increase their usability, including making them ADA compliant and further away from the roadway. The city is planning to have the Main Street traffic angled away from the Amtrak parking lots, giving pedestrians greater peace of mind.

Once the project is finished, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the area’s upgraded aesthetics with streetscape elements, like brick pavers, benches and planters, landscaped islands and ornamental lighting.

For this part of the project, the city approved a $56,949 contract with HR Green, Inc. during the meeting.

The firm will be responsible for the project’s design engineering and construction engineering services throughout the street resurfacing project.

For the overall downtown project, the city acquired $1,100,000 in funds through the federal Surface Transportation Program local program.

The city projects 80% of the total project to be covered by federal and state grants, with the remaining 20% covered by local funds.

Above ground work is expected to undergo its most intensive construction phase during the spring of 2028.