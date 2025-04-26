Threatening message in bathroom at Plano High School prompts investigation

Reports of a threatening message on a bathroom wall at Plano High School has prompted a safety investigation by school authorities.

An investigation was conducted April 24 in coordination with school officials and local authorities through the PHS school resource officer. The investigation determined there was no immediate danger to the students or staff, according to a letter sent to parents by the school administration, shared by the Plano Police Department.

“We encourage you to have open conversations with your child about the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or rumors to school personnel” the letter reads. “Please continue to encourage them to report anything out of the ordinary to allow us to look into it and maintain a safe, respectful school environment.”

School officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow their typical safety measures. These measures include security presence with their school resource officer, hall monitors, staff, and school administration, according to the administration.