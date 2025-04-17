US Marshals pick up Yorkville man on Kendall County warrant for domestic battery

A Yorkville man was picked up this week by members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on a warrant out of Kendall County for domestic battery and a parole violation warrant.

Walter King, 31, was taken into custody April 16 in Yorkville without incident following an investigation by the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to the Kendall County Jail for processing and is currently in custody awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing, the release said. King was charged with domestic battery on March 11.

In February 2024, King was charged with numerous offenses – including burglary and endangering the life of a child – following a disturbance that occurred the previous month at a house in Oswego, according to the release.

In that case, King had been charged with two felony counts of home invasion, two counts of residential burglary, two counts of criminal trespass to a residence, violating an order of protection, two counts of endangering the life of a child, criminal damage to property and aggravated assault and theft.

In January 2024, deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on Light Road in Oswego, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

King allegedly forced his way into the apartment and threatened the occupants, one of whom had a previous relationship with King and had acquired an order of protection against him, according to the release.

King fled the scene before deputies arrived. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody in February 2024 by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He also has been charged with other offenses in the past.