Montgomery man sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child

A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

Maxwell Jordan, 31, had pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kendall County Judge Jody Gleason sentenced him to a 16-year prison sentence at a sentencing hearing last month, the release said.

Jordan will have to serve 85% of his 16-year prison sentence and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the release. In addition, he will be subject to a sexually violent/dangerous person evaluation prior to any release from custody.

Jordan was charged in 2023 after an investigation by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, which began in late 2022, when Jordan voluntarily and unexpectedly came to the Sheriff’s Office and confessed to sexually assaulting two minor children, according to the release.

After the contested sentencing hearing, Jordan was sentenced to eight years in prison on each count, to be served consecutively with each other, the release said. After he completes his prison sentence, Jordan will then be on a mandatory supervised release term of 3 years to the rest of his life.

The case was prosecuted by Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis and Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Cusack. Jordan was represented by the Office of the Public Defender.