Kendall County Sheriff’s Office names employee of the year for 2024

Deputy Tyler Giannotti was selected as the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2024.

He was nominated by a deputy of the Operations Division for his exemplary performance throughout the year, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Giannotti has served with the Sheriff’s Office since February 2021 and is currently assigned to the Operations Division.

“Since joining the Sheriff’s Office, he has consistently demonstrated exemplary service to both the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Kendall County,” the news release said. “His commitment to excellence, dedication to public service and strong leadership abilities are evident in all aspects of his work. Highly motivated and dedicated, Deputy Giannotti has emerged as a leader and mentor within the department.”

According to the release, he has made DUI and traffic enforcement a personal priority, which has contributed significantly to safer roadways throughout the county.

“Deputy Giannotti regularly operates with composure in high-pressure situations, effectively utilizing his de-escalation skills to resolve tense encounters safely,” the release said. “Leading by example, Deputy Giannotti’s professionalism, work ethic and dedication have earned the respect and admiration of his peers. He truly embodies the values of the Sheriff’s Office and is a valuable asset to the citizens of Kendall County.”

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. The program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever his/her duties are performed in an exemplary manner.

Citizens may also be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition. To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, one can submit the nomination at the Sheriff Office’s website, kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff, or contact the Sheriff’s Office for additional information.