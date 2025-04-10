Yorkville roadwork beginning in April includes resurfacing streets, installing water mains

The Yorkville City Council approved a contract to resurface E. Van Emmon Street as part of a water main relocation project. Pictured, Route 47 and Van Emmon Road in downtown Yorkville. (Eric Miller)

If you’re commuting through Yorkville, here’s what you need to know about construction work that was recently approved and set to begin this month.

An $88,950 contract with D Construction, Inc., of Coal City, to relocate a water main located beneath E. Van Emmon Street, was approved by city council at its April 8 meeting.

Beginning in early April, part of the project will include resurfacing E. Van Emmon Street.

Replacement of the water main beneath the roadway is part of the larger East Alley Water Main project scheduled for later this year, according to city documents.

The water main work follows current construction digging up and installing water mains in other parts of the city.

In the northwest part of town, work includes installing a water main under Corneils Road. The project is part of the northern work of the Eldamain water main project.

Further south on the project piping is being installed along Faxon Road and parts of Beecher Road.

Multiple construction crews will be working along the project site, including a tree removal service along the outside of the BNSF right-of-way, according to city documents.