Unofficial results put Martin, Robinson, Sieh and Pollock in lead for Oswego School Board

Heather Martin, Brandi Robinson, Erika Sieh and Rovel Pollock are leading in their race for election to the Oswego Dist. 308 School Board, according to unofficial results from Kendall, Will and Kane counties in Tuesday’s consolidated election. (Eric Schelkopf)

Heather Martin, Brandi Robinson, Erika Sieh and Rovel Pollock are leading in their race for election to the Oswego Dist. 308 School Board, according to unofficial results from Kendall, Will and Kane counties in Tuesday’s consolidated election.

Eight candidates ran for four seats open on the board. James Marter, Dawn Marquis, Kari Foulk and Katie Heiden were running behind in the race after all precincts reported Tuesday evening.

Marter was also running behind in his reelection bid to the Oswego Public Library Board, according to unofficial results.

Four incumbent Oswego SD308 School Board members – Oswego School Board President LaTonya Simelton, School Board Vice-President Eugene Gatewood, Board Secretary Jared Ploger and board member Jennifer Johnson – did not run for reelection.

Oswego District 308 covers about 68 square miles, taking in parts of Oswego, Aurora, Joliet, Montgomery, Plainfield and Yorkville.

The Oswego School Board recently approved a new three-year strategic plan for the district. Helping prepare students for the future by expanding digital skills, career exploration and college readiness is one of the goals in the new plan.

Along with the new strategic plan, a master facility plan is being developed for the district.

At the Oct. 7 Oswego school board meeting, board members unanimously approved a $380,000 contract with Wight & Company to develop a master facility plan for the district.

“This is something that a school district should do periodically, I would venture to say probably every 10 years,” Raphael Obafemi, the district’s chief financial officer and chief school business official, told Oswego school board members in talking about the project at the Sept. 23 board meeting. “And as far as we know, we’ve never done this before. So this is an attempt to do what we believe is absolutely necessary for us to do.”