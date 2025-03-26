Oswego softball wins two games in Alabama: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 3, Stanhope Elmore 0

Kiyah Chavez slugged a two-run homer in the first inning and Jaelynn Anthony struck out five in a complete-game three-hit shutout for Oswego, who went 2-0 on the day in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Oswego 13, Good Hope 0

Jaelynn Anthony homered, scored two runs and drove in two and Leah McKenzie went 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs to lead a 10-hit attack, and Aubriella Garza struck out four over two innings for Oswego.

DeKalb 11, Sandwich 1

The Barbs scored nine run in the fourth and went on to the nonconference win. Kayden Corneils had a double and Aubrey Cyr two hits for Sandwich.

Baseball

Fort Smith (Ark.) 13, Plano 3

Jason Phillips was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and an RBI, Jake Dixon was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Amari Bryant doubled and scored a run for the Reapers (1-3) at the USA Stadium Complex in Millington, Tenn.

DeKalb 12, Sandwich 2

The visiting Barbs blew open what was a close nonconference game with a nine-run seventh. Griffin Somlock had a hit and an RBI for Sandwich.

Yorkville 3, Lemont 3

Colin Griffin had a double and three runs scored, Frankie Pavlik was 2 for 4 and struck out three in two innings of work and Preston Regnier struck out five over three innings for the Foxex.