DUI arrest made during Kendall County Sheriff’s Office enforcement campaign

Seven citations also issued during St. Patrick’s Day initiative

By Eric Schelkopf
The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office charged a driver with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued seven citations as part of a St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign aimed at reminding motorists to drive sober.

The initiative was carried out by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois.

“If you’re under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, or any other substance, don’t drive,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “It’s illegal, reckless, and endangers the lives of everyone on the road.”

The effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.