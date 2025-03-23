Oswego’s Wine on the Fox festival to feature wine, food trucks and live music

Sunny skies greeted those attending Oswego's Wine on the Fox festival at Hudson Crossing Park on May 5. (Eric Schelkopf)

Although it might not seem like it given the recent snow, the outdoor festival season is right around the corner.

In May, Oswego’s Wine on the Fox festival will return to Hudson Crossing Park along the scenic Fox River for the 19th year. The event will feature more than 100 wine selections from Illinois wineries along with food trucks and live music.

Tickets are now on sale for Wine on the Fox, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 3, and from noon to 6 p.m. May 4 at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St.

Music is a big part of the event. Bands that will perform include the Jason Sturmon Duo, GOOROOS, 12 String Agenda, The PriSSillas and Wild Daisy.

Students from the Fox River Academy of Music & Art in downtown Oswego will also perform at the festival.

The village began hosting the event in 2005. In 2020, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wine on the Fox is presented by john greene Realtor.

People were happy to see the festival return in 2021, said Julie Hoffman, events manager for the Village of Oswego. Proceeds from the event help offset the cost of Oswego’s annual event programming and provide community amenities throughout the year.

Hoffman said the idea behind Wine on the Fox was to create an annual event that would bring Oswego residents together.

“A big partner in that initiative was the Fox Valley Winery,” she said. “They were the ones that came up with the idea. The event has kept building and building over the years. It started as a one-day event and then went to a two-day event.”

The event has proved to be popular. About 4,000 to 5,000 people attend Wine on the Fox every year, Hoffman said.

Oswego’s Fourth of July fireworks along with concerts and movies at Venue 1012, the village’s outdoor amphitheater, are made possible by Wine on the Fox sponsors, participating businesses and attendees.

Wine on the Fox is a free event. For those who want to drink, ticket packages are available in advance or the day of the event.

Those wishing to consume alcohol at the event must be at least 21 and show a valid photo ID. Outside beverages are prohibited, except for bottled water, milk and juice boxes.

More information is at wineonthefox.com.